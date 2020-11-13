SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Indoor dining has been canceled in Pittsfield, causing many restaurant owners in local Western Mass communities to worry they may be next.
Eating indoors in a restaurant is a privilege many owners worked hard to earn back.
COVID-19 closed down everything but take out food back in the spring, and for a business like Memo’s, in West Springfield, that move closed down a percentage of their sales
“Dropped us down to about 15 percent,” Memo’s owner Dominic Pompei told us. “It was a killer. I mean, we survived. We were one of the lucky ones.”
It wasn’t until June that indoor seating became an option again for the businesses that pulled through.
But with COVID cases on the rise again, some communities are reconsidering whether it’s still safe.
Pittsfield decided this week to close its indoor dining, and two weeks ago, Boston’s health chief said they were considering the same step if the surge continues.
“To roll back indoor dining is just taking one of those variables right away to try to control whatever you can control because you know the one thing, you’re not controlling is COVID-19,” Easthampton Mayor Nicole Lachapelle said.
Easthampton is categorized as a moderate risk for COVID-19 spread.
Mayor Lachapelle said she’s considering rolling back occupancy rates inside restaurants before fully closing them down to the only takeout.
“We’re not there yet, but it’s on the list. Everything is on the table as far as, no pun intended, to narrow back down,” Mayor Lachapelle told us.
In West Springfield, where the community is a high risk, the mayor says closing down indoor dining isn’t feasible unless other surrounding towns did it too.
“It would only damage our businesses without actually making an effect on the coronavirus,” West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt said.
He argues the situation is different in the westernmost of the state, where options are more limited.
“Pittsfield, I think, is different in that they are one of the only cities out in Berkshire County, one of their largest cities,” Mayor Reichelt said, “So, it’s not like us, surrounded by five other cities that take a unilateral step would just hurt our businesses.”
Mayor Reichelt also said that much of the COVID-19 spread in West Springfield doesn’t come from restaurants but gatherings or workplace settings.
