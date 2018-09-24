Pittsfield man arraigned in connection to four deliberately-set fires.

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Pittsfield man, wanted in connection to four deliberately set fires in the city of Pittsfield on Saturday, was arraigned Monday afternoon in a Vermont court on a fugitive of justice charge.
58-year-old Phillip Jordan had a not-guilty plea entered on his behalf.
Jordan is also being charged with three counts burning a dwelling house, in addition to the fugitive of justice charge.
Officials managed to detain Jordan at the Canada/Vermont border Sunday afternoon.
The investigation, being conducted by the Pittsfield Police & Fire Departments and Massachusetts State Police officers assigned to the Office of the Fire Marshal, is ongoing and Jordan may be facing additional charges.
The court set Jordan's bail at $25,000, and the case is pending while the courts determine if he is competent to stand trial.
