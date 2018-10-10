A Pittsfield man was arraigned Wednesday on charges related to an August shooting.
The Berkshire County District Attorney's office said that 24-year-old Daquan Douglas appeared before Judge John Agostini on several charges including:
- Armed assault with intent to murder - one count
- Assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury - one count
- Assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon - one count
- Kidnapping while being armed with a firearm - two counts
- Assault and battery - two counts
- Misleading a police officer - one count
- Possession of a firearm during the commission - one count
- Malicious damage to a motor vehicle - one count
"It is alleged that Douglas assaulted and shot a 19 year old man near Ashley Reservoir in Washington on August 21, 2018. It is also alleged he assaulted a 21 year old man and allegedly kidnapped the men and an 18 year old female during the same incident," the statement added.
Douglas was released following his court appearance on $10,000 bail.
The incident remains under investigation.
