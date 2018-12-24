Pittsfield man arraigned on kidnapping, assault charges.

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Pittsfield man was arraigned on kidnapping and assault charges that stemmed from an incident this past August.
19-year-old Christopher Frazier was arraigned Monday afternoon in Berkshire Superior Court on several charges, including armed assault with the intent to murder, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and two counts of kidnapping while being armed with a firearm.
It is alleged that Frazier assaulted and shot a 19-year-old man near the Ashley Reservoir in Washington on August, 21st of this year.
During the incident, it is also alleged that Frazier assaulted and kidnapped a 21-year-old man during that same incident, as well as kidnapping an 18-year-old woman.
Frazier is being held without the right to bail at the Berkshire County House of Correction.
This incident is being investigated by State Police detectives assigned to the Berkshire County District Attorney's office, the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services and Ballistics Sections, forensic scientists assigned to the State Police Crime Laboratory, state troopers assigned to the Lee and Cheshire State Police barracks, the Berkshire County Sheriff's Department, and members of the Pittsfield, Dalton, Washington, and Hinsdale Police Departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.