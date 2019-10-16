Pittsfield man arrested after allegedly setting building on fire.

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Pittsfield man was arrested on Wednesday in connection to a deliberately set fire.
According to Pittsfield Police Capt. Mark Trapani, a fire broke out Tuesday night at an Amart convenience store.
We're told that one firefighter was injured while working to douse the flames.
Once the fire was put out, investigators were able to determine that the fire was "suspicious".
Less than twenty-four hours after the incident occurred, the Pittsfield Police Department's Anti-Crime Unit arrested 51-year-old Pittsfield resident Thomas Roberts at a Pittsfield motel in connection to the fire.
Roberts is being charged with arson and injuring a firefighter.
Capt. Trapani adds that the building is most likely a total loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.