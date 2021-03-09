PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Berkshire County man is under arrest for his alleged involvement in the January 6 riots on the U.S. Capitol.
The FBI said Tuesday afternoon that Troy E. Sargent of Pittsfield was arrested by agents and officers assigned to the FBI Boston's Western Massachusetts Joint Terrorism Task Force.
The agency said that Sargent's charges include:
- Forcibly Assaulting, Resisting, Opposing, Impeding Federal Officers
- Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder
- Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority
- Knowingly Engaging in Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct in Restricted Building or Grounds
- Knowingly Engaging in Physical Violence in Restricted Building or Grounds
- Willfully and Knowingly Engaging in Physical Violence in Capitol Grounds or Buildings
FBI spokesperson Kristen Setera said that with today's arrest, seven people have now been arrested by FBI Boston field office.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
