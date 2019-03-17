Pittsfield man arrested on kidnapping, aggravated rape charges.

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Pittsfield man is expected to be arraigned in Pittsfield District Court tomorrow after he allegedly beat and sexually assaulted a woman.
Lt. Jeffrey Bradford of the Pittsfield Police Department tells us that they arrested 50-year-old Pittsfield resident Anthony Miller after investigating a report that he had severely beaten and sexually assaulted a woman.
Miller was arrested at his home Saturday evening, and is facing several charges, including aggravated rape, kidnapping, and assault and battery of a family household member.
He is being held at the Pittsfield Police Department on $100,000 bail until his arraignment in Pittsfield District Court sometime Monday morning.
