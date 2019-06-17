PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Pittsfield man is facing charges related to a January homicide in the city.
The Berkshire County District Attorney's office said that 21-year-old Dasean Smith has been charged with murder, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a firearm, and possessing a firearm while committing a felony.
Smith, who was arrested Friday following a grand jury indictment, is the third person charged in the homicide of 18-year-old Jaden Solois of Dalton on January 20 in Pittsfield.
The D.A.'s office added that two other Pittsfield men - Carlos Pascual-Polanco, 19, and Chiry Omar Pascual-Polanco, 22 - were also indicted by a grand jury last week on a murder charge in relation to Solois's death.
"The Polanco brothers were previously charged with murder in Central Berkshire District Court and ordered held without bail," the D.A.'s office explained.
Smith is being held without bail during his arraignment on Monday. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for December 9.
Both Polanco brothers are scheduled to be arraigned in Berkshire County Superior Court on July 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.