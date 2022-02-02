PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A Pittsfield man has died after being found seriously wounded on King Street Tuesday night.
Police have not gone into the specifics of his injury, but said that 39-year-old Jeric Black died on his way to the hospital.
The cause of his death is still under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Department.
