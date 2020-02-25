PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Berkshire District Attorney's Office confirmed a Pittsfield man died Tuesday evening after being struck by a train on the railroad tracks located between South Church and Mill Street.
Emergency crews have responded to a railroad-pedestrian collision in Berkshire County.
Officials were able to locate 54-year-old Rodney Sumner, who died shortly after the collision.
Pittsfield Police said in a tweet that the incident occurred Tuesday evening around 4 p.m.
The investigation is reportedly still ongoing, but investigators did release that they believe Sumner was in the area observing nearby construction and was unable to get out of the path of the eastbound train and did not find evidence that Sumner was being distracted or impaired.
Pittsfield Police confirmed that they are investigating the death as accidental.
Pittsfield Police, the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded to the scene.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
