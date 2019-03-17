Pittsfield man in stable condition after being stabbed by girlfriend.

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Pittsfield man remains in stable condition after police say he was stabbed by his girlfriend.
According to Lt. Jeffrey Bradford of the Pittsfield Police Department, police were called to a home around 7:00 Saturday night for a report of a domestic disturbance involving a knife.
When officials arrived on scene, police found a 30-year-old Pittsfield man, later identified as the suspect's boyfriend, who had been stabbed in the abdomen.
He was transported to Berkshire Medical Center where he went under emergency surgery.
Pittsfield Police placed 53-year-old Pittsfield resident Tina Marie Provost under arrest, and took her into custody.
Provost is being charged with one count of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
She is currently being held on $2,500 bail at the Pittsfield Police Department.
Provost is expected to be arraigned in Pittsfield District Court sometime tomorrow morning.
