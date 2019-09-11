Pittsfield man injured after motorcycle collides with farm tractor.

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Pittsfield man was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon following a two-vehicle accident on Osceola Street.
According to Officer Michael Silver of the Pittsfield Police Department, officials were called to the intersection of Osceola Street and Redmond Lane around 2:35 p.m. for a report of a motorcycle that collided with a farm tractor trailer.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that an orange sport bike motorcycle, which was being operated by 29-year-old Jason Deines of Pittsfield, was traveling south on Osceola Street when it collided with an International Farm tractor, which was being operated by 57-year-old Pittsfield resident Daniel Conant, that was also traveling south on Osceola Street.
We're told that the operator of the motorcycle was taken to Berkshire Medical Center, and the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.
This crash remains under investigation by the Pittsfield Police Department's Accident Investigation Unit.
Anyone with information on this accident is asked to contact Pittsfield Police Officer Michael Silver at 413-448-9700 and dial extension 596.
