PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Pittsfield man died after authorities say he was found on a sidewalk with several injuries, including stab wounds Monday afternoon.
Now, a man is facing one count of Providing Misleading Information to a Police Officer.
According to Fred Lantz, Spokesperson for the Berkshire District Attorney said someone called 911 after seeing 34-year-old William Catalano lying on a sidewalk on Robbins Avenue in Pittsfield just before 5:30 p.m.
Catalano was transported to Berkshire Medical Center were he died just a couple hours later around 7 p.m.
Witnesses told police that Catalano may have been involved in an altercation with multiple people before his death.
Everyone involved in the fight fled the area when neighbors told them they were calling 911, according to Lantz.
Lantz said that Catalano and his alleged assailants knew each other.
The man charged with misleading police has been identified as 34-year-old, Shane Smith.
Smith was arraigned Tuesday morning in Central Berkshire District Court in Pittsfield. The judge ordered him held on $3,000 bail.
He is expected to be back in court for pre-trial hearing mid-November.
Authorities say there's believed to be no threat to the general public from this incident.
Anyone with information surrounding this stabbing incident is asked to call the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9705.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.