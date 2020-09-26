BLANDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that happened Friday night, state police said.
Around 10 p.m. Friday, state troopers assigned to Westfield responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a car on Route 90 eastbound in Blandford, police said.
The victim suffered fatal injuries, police said.
A preliminary investigation showed that 49-year-old Harry Young of Pittsfield was a passenger in a 2008 Lexus operated by a 36-year-old Becket woman, police said.
The Lexus pulled in the breakdown lane, and Young jumped out of the vehicle and ran into the roadway for reasons still under investigation, police said.
He then was hit by a 2013 Ford Explorer operated by a 26-year-old woman from Brockton, police said.
Young was also hit by a 2020 Kenworth tractor-trailer operated by a 33-year-old man from Little Falls, N.Y., police said.
All operators remained on the scene where Young was determined to be dead, police said.
No charges have been filed at this time.
The incident is still under investigation.
Route 90 eastbound was closed for the investigation, and all lanes reopened around 2:15 a.m.
