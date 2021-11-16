PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Pittsfield man pleaded guilty in Springfield Federal Court for failing to register as a sex offender.
Back in 2018, 34-year-old Jarrett Woodruff was convicted of three counts of indecent assault and battery of a child under 14.
He was sent to jail and released on probation with conditions that he register as a level 3 offender.
Woodruff then fled Massachusetts for Ohio without notifying authorities.
He was arrested in Georgia in 2020.
Woodruff is set to be sentenced on March 14th of next year.
