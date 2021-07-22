SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A Pittsfield man plead guilty in Springfield Federal Court to heroin distribution charges Thursday, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts' office.
According to the release, Eulises Rosado, 51, pleaded guilty to six counts of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute heroin. Rosado admitted that he distributed heroin to a cooperating witness six times, five of those times from his home, between March 2017 and August 2017.
Rosado could face up to 20 years in prison, with at least three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million.
According to the press release, Rosado was indicted in Jan. 2019. Rosado's sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 19, 2021.
