PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A Pittsfield man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for firearm and drug trafficking convictions.
43-year-old Elvins Sylvestre received his sentence in Springfield Federal Court Monday.
He was arrested back in November of 2019 and found in possession of cocaine and 11 grams of heroin, which officials said is enough to make over 500 doses for distribution.
He was also found with a loaded handgun, which he was prohibited from possessing due to prior felony convictions of robbery, assault and battery, and attempted murder.
He also faces 5 years of supervision upon release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.