PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A Pittsfield man will spend 33 months in prison for heroin distribution charges, according to the US Attorney's Office.
51-year-old Eulises Rosado was sentenced Friday in federal court in Springfield.
In July 2021, he pleaded guilty to six counts of distribution and possession with intent to distribute. Prosecutors said Rosado sold the drugs to a cooperating witness six times between March and August of 2017.
