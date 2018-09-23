PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Pittsfield man, suspected of setting four buildings on fire, was detained by officials at the Canadian border Sunday afternoon.
According to the Pittsfield Police Department's Facebook page, 58-year-old Phillip Jordan of Pittsfield was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Agents at the Canada/Vermont border.
Jordan is the main suspect in a series of deliberately-set fires, all of which occurred Saturday evening.
The Berkshire District Attorney's office is also investigating.
