One person wounded after being grazed by projectile on Spring Street in Pittsfield.

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Pittsfield Police are still searching for the person responsible for discharging a firearm on Spring Street Saturday night, with one of the projectiles striking a person in the vicinity.
Lieutenant Thomas Dawley of the Pittsfield Police Department tells us that they received multiple calls around 11:45 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the area of 54 Spring Street.
When police arrived on scene, they located a 38-year-old man who had been grazed by a projectile from a firearm that had been discharged.
The victim was then transported to the hospital with, what appeared to be, non-life threatening injuries.
Sgt. Hill of the Pittsfield Police Department tells Western Mass News that it is unclear if the person injured was the target or a bystander in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Upon further investigation and speaking to several witnesses, officials determined that the suspect had fled the scene down Spring Street, and that this was also an isolated incident.
Pittsfield Police K9 units managed to locate a firearm and other evidence that had been tossed by the suspect in the nearby area.
Pittsfield Police officials spoke with several witnesses, who stated that the suspect responsible for this incident is described as a white male at about 6-feet tall.
Witnesses also stated that the suspect was wearing a dark-colored jacket.
No arrests have been made yet, and the incident remains under investigation by the Pittsfield Police Detective Bureau, Crime Scene Services Unit, and Uniformed Patrol Division.
If you have any information on this incident, you are urged to contact the Pittsfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 413-448-9705.
You can also submit an anonymous tip to the Pittsfield Police Department Detective Bureau via the Drug Tips hotline at 413-448-9708.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.