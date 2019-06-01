PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Pittsfield Police have announced that they have located a man who was missing on Saturday morning into the evening.
66-year-old, Carl Dawson Sr. was last seen at his residence in Pittsfield at around 9 p.m. Friday night.
He may have been possibly heading to Brattleboro, Vermont.
Police said he was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweat pants and a purple Pittsfield Elks jacket.
"Dawson is believed to be driving MA Reg. 8JBP50, a 2005 Silver Toyota Matrix similar to the one pictured," police say.
According to the Pittsfield Police Department Dawson suffers from Dementia along with having high blood pressure and diabetes.
Pittsfield wants to thank the public and law enforcement agencies who have assisted in the case.
