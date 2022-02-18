PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Pittsfield Police Department is looking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.
According to Police, 27-year-old Annie Crounse is a white female, about 5'8 and 125lbs and has dark hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on Crounse's whereabouts is asked to contact Pittsfield Police at 413-448-9700.
