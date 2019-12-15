PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are searching for missing 17-year-old female, Tatiana Martin from Pittsfield, who was last seen on December 13.
Pittsfield Police Department described her as 5'4" tall, weighing 130 lbs, and having brown with the ends dyed purple.
She was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, grey striped pants, and a blue brace on her wrist.
Those who know her whereabouts or have seen her have been asked to call police at 413-448-9723.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.