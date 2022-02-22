PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A man has been arrested in connection to a December homicide in Pittsfield.
Police arrested 33-year-old Jamel Nicholson Sunday.
He was charged with murder, kidnapping, and use of a firearm while being a felon.
Back in December, hunters found the body of 32-year-old Reymon Delacruz-Batista in the Pittsfield State Forest.
An investigation led to a warrant for Nicholson's arrest.
He is being held without the right to bail.
