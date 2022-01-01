PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The Pittsfield Police Department is seeking the community's assistance in locating a missing juvenile.
According to Police, Destinie Sanford may be in Pittsfield or possibly North Adams, Mass.
Police report that Sanford was last seen on Dec. 29 wearing a white, blue and brown jacket with grey leggings. Sanford is a black female with black hair, brown eyes and is about 5'6.
Anyone with information on Sanford's whereabouts is asked to contact the Pittsfield Police at (413) 448-9700.
