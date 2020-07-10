PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A teenager from Pittsfield is missing and police are asking for your help.
Elijah Adams is 13-years-old.
Police posted Friday to their Facebook page, asking for the public's assistance.
Western Mass News has reached out to the Pittsfield Police Department for more information.
If you've seen Elijah, or have any information on Elijah's whereabouts please contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700
