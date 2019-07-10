PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Pittsfield are asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle that was stolen last week.
Pittsfield Police officials tell us that a 1966 Convertible Chevelle was stolen between July 4 and 5 from the area of Pecks Road.
A plate number was not immediately available.
If you have any information regarding this stolen vehicle, you are asked to Detective Lt. Michael Maddalena at 413-448-9700 and dial extension 574.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.