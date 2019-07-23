Pittsfield Police continuing to investigate series of weekend crimes.

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for the public's assistance with three ongoing investigations.
According to Sgt. Mazzeo, Pittsfield Police were called to the Alltown on 90 Tyler Street, around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 22, for a report of an armed robbery.
We're told the suspect in question, who was armed with a handgun, fled the scene on-foot with an undisclosed amount of money and is not in custody yet.
Sgt. Mazzeo says that the suspect is described as a 5'10", black male.
Anyone with any information regarding that incident is asked to call Detective Glenn Civello at 413-448-9700 and dial extension 538.
Later that evening, both the Pittsfield Police and Fire Departments were called to 82 Wendell Avenue, around 12:55 a.m., for a report of a structure fire.
Upon arrival, firefighters were able to locate and quickly douse a fire on the front porch of the residence.
Sgt. Mazzeo stated that this fire was deliberately set, and that witnesses told officials they saw "a male party running from the porch and flee the area on a bicycle".
Witnesses say that the suspect was heading west on East Housatonic Street.
The suspect was described as a man in his mid-to-late twenties, with dark clothing and a long sleeve t-shirt.
About an hour later, members of the Pittsfield Police Department were called to a shot spotter activation at the intersection of Dewey and Madison Avenues.
Upon arrival, police located several shell casings and discovered that a vehicle had been struck by gunfire.
Officials also obtained evidence that suggested that someone or more than one person may have been injured during the incident.
Pittsfield Police did not receive any information that day regarding any individuals that had been struck by gunfire nor did they locate an injured party in the area or at any of the area hospitals.
Both of these investigations are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9705.
