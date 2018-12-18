PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Pittsfield Police are looking to find a suspect who robbed a dollar store at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon.
According to Pittsfield Police, the suspect entered the Family Dollar on North Street around 4:05 p.m. and demanded money from the register while displaying a partially obscured handgun.
The suspect got away with an undetermined amount of cash and fled towards the back of Advanced Auto Parts then headed west down Madison towards Seymour.
Luckily, no one was hurt.
Police describe the suspect as a black male who is 5'7'' tall wearing a dark colored trench coat, hooded sweatshirt, sunglasses, and possibly a wig.
Pittsfield Police tweeted just after 8 p.m. that the scene was cleared.
We're told no pictures or video of the suspect are being released at this time.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 413-448-9705.
