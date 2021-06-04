PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in one Berkshire County city are looking for the public's help as they investigate a recent rash of shootings.
Pittsfield Police Lt. John Soules said that officers have responded to at least five confirmed shootings over the last two weeks. In one case, a man suffered several gunshot wounds and in another incident, a vehicle that had two small children inside was hit by gunfire.
There were eight confirmed shootings in Pittsfield in May, then shooting incidents were reported on June 1, 2, and 3. A shooting in April resulted in a homicide.
Investigators are now asking for the public's help as they work to prevent further gunfire in the city.
"The PPD does not and will not tolerate indiscriminate gunfire, especially when our youngest and most vulnerable citizens are present. Within our community is a resident or residents who know who these shooters are. They knew yesterday that one or more shooters was in the community, armed, with the intention of committing a crime. Had they shared that information, this, and the prior incidents may have been prevented," Soules explained.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsfield Police detective bureau at (413) 448-9706 or texting a tip to TIP411 (847411) and in the message, type PITTIP and your tip.
