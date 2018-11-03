Pittsfield Police investigating shooting on Spring Street.

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday morning at the intersection of Spring and Willow Streets.
Officials tell us they responded to the area just before 9 a.m. for a report of a shotspotter activation.
When officials arrived on scene, they found a 30-year-old man, who has not yet been identified yet, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Officials acted quickly and performed CPR on him.
He was later transported to Berkshire Medical Center.
The incident is under investigation by the Pittsfield Police and Berkshire County Sherriff's Department, as well as the Massachusetts State Police.
If you have any information on the incident, you are urged to contact the Pittsfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 413-448-9705.
