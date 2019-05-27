Pittsfield Police investigating two instances in which a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Pittsfield Police are investigating two instances, in which a pedestrian had been hit by a motor vehicle.
Both of these occurred on Saturday, May 25.
Pittsfield Police tell us that, around 9:45 p.m., they were called to 510 North Street for a report of a motor vehicle vs. pedestrian.
Upon further investigation, police determined that a 2002 Ford truck was traveling east along Linden Street, and attempted to turn left at an intersection.
As the driver, later identified as 30-year-old Pittsfield resident Ryan Aulisio, was making the turn, he struck a woman, later identified as 43-year-old Heather Ward, who was walking within the crosswalk on North Street.
Ward was taken to Berkshire Medical Center with minor injuries.
Later that night, around 11:15 p.m., Pittsfield Police were called to another report of a motor vehicle vs. a pedestrian at the intersection of First and Lincoln Streets.
It was later determined that a 2006 Chevy Tahoe was being driven along First Street when the driver, later identified as 64-year-old Pittsfield resident Clifford Pettus, struck a man who was attempting to cross the street.
The pedestrian, later identified as 21-year-old Pittsfield resident Jermain Sistrunk, Junior, was taken to Berkshire Medical Center with minor injuries.
Charges against both drivers are pending, and both cases remain under investigation by the Pittsfield Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.