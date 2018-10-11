Police in one Berkshire County city are looking for the public's help in locating a missing man.
Pittsfield Police said that 36-year-old Joseph Fillio has blonde/brown hair and green eyes.
Fillio also has a large cross tattoo with the name 'Jim' and 'Princess' on his right arm.
Investigators do not have a description on the clothing Fillio was last wearing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsfield Police at (413) 448-9700.
