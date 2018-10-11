Joseph Fillio Missing Pittsfield 101118

(Photo provided by Pittsfield Police)

Police in one Berkshire County city are looking for the public's help in locating a missing man.  

Pittsfield Police said that 36-year-old Joseph Fillio has blonde/brown hair and green eyes.

Fillio also has a large cross tattoo with the name 'Jim' and 'Princess' on his right arm.

Investigators do not have a description on the clothing Fillio was last wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsfield Police at (413) 448-9700.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Digital Content Manager

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.