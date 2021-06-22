PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Pittsfield Police are looking for your help in locating a missing teen.
They said that 17-year-old Gabriel Ramos is approximately 5' 8" tall and has light-colored hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing light blue jeans and a gray sweatshirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsfield Police at (413) 448-9700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.