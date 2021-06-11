PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Pittsfield Police are asking for your help in locating 18-year-old Brina Keir.
Her mom said she was last seen on Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. near Pontoosuc Lake.
Keir is 4' 9" and weighs 98 pounds. She has long blonde hair and green eyes and her mom said she often wears a black knit cap.
She was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and jean shorts with daisies on them.
Police said that they have received some tips of possible past sightings via social media, which they said have been helpful.
If anyone sees Keir, contact Pittsfield Police at (413) 448-9700. Anonymous tips can be also be made by calling (413) 448-9706 or texting TIP411 (847411) and in the message, type PITTIP and your tip.
