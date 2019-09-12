PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Pittsfield man is facing several charges following his arrest Thursday afternoon.
Pittsfield Police Lt. Jeffrey Bradford said that police received a 911 call from a woman around 10:30 a.m. Thursday reporting that she was held against her will and had been assaulted at an Onota Street address.
That woman, according to police, said that she was able to escape the house by jumping out of a second floor window.
Officers responded to the scene and tried to make contact with the suspect, identified as 46-year-old Dominic Simonetta.
After not making contact with Simonetta, authorities set-up a perimeter around the house.
Bradford explained that because of statements from the woman and that Simonetta's home contained had several non-firearm related weapons, the Berkshire County Special Response Team was called in.
Nearby schools - including Hillcrest Academy, Conte Community School, and Crosby Elementary School - were also notified of the situation.
While a negotiator was making unsuccessful attempts at reaching Simonetta, Pittsfield Police applied for and were granted an arrest warrant for him.
Bradford said that around 2:15 p.m., members of the response team went into the home and arrested Simonetta.
Simonetta is facing charges including assault on a family or household member, kidnapping, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, witness intimidation, and two counts of threatening to commit crime. He is being held on $50,000 bail pending his arraignment Friday in Pittsfield District Court.
