PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities in Pittsfield are reporting a "substantial" power outage in the city.
According to Eversource, as of 8 a.m. Thursday, over 6,500 customers were without power.
That figure is 28 percent of the city's 23,461 total customers.
Eversource spokesperson Priscilla Ress said that a circuit breaker on a transmission line tripped, which caused the outage. Crews are in the process of closing the breakers and they hope to have power restored within the hour.
Pittsfield Police is asking residents to refrain from calling police and asking about the outage.
"Thank you for your assistance," police added in a tweet.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.