PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Pittsfield Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a man involved in a shooting.
Pittsfield Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Dewey Ave Friday night around 8:20 p.m. When they arrived police spoke with witnesses who confirmed an individual has been shot.
The victim, a Pittsfield resident, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Berkshire Medical Center.
Police are searching for a thin black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white lettering on the front, black “jogger” pants, and white sneakers.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Department at (413) 448-9705. Anonymous information can be sent to the Detective Bureau at (413) 448-9708 or by texting PITTIP to TIP411.
Police do not believe this was a random incident.
