PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Pittsfield are asking for the public's help as they continue to search for a missing teenager.
According to Pittsfield Police officials, 15-year-old Tristan Kalinowski-Barnett was last seen wearing black jeans and a black-hooded sweatshirt.
Tristan is described as being a 5'9" white male, with brown hair and weighs approximately 140 pounds.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.
