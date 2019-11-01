PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are looking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager.
Pittsfield Police said that 15-year-old Tristan Kalinowski-Barnett is approximately 5'8" tall and weighs 120 pounds.
He has dirty blonde hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information is urged to call Pittsfield Police at (413) 448-9700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.