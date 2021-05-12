PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Pittsfield Police are coordinating an ongoing search operation on Pontoosuc Lake.
Pittsfield Police Lt. Gary Traversa said that Monday afternoon, their department received a report of a suspicious vehicle in Blue Anchor Park, which is adjacent to Pontoosuc Lake.
Investigators found that the vehicle might have been abandoned because the registered owner of the vehicle was reported missing on May 5 out of New York.
"Further investigation has led to the belief that it is unlikely that the missing individual left the area by any other means, and that a search of Pontoosuc Lake waters would be required," Traversa explained.
Crews were brought in Tuesday and after seven hours of searching, it was determined that more resources and equipment would be needed.
Traversa added that the search resumed Wednesday and will remain active until until the suspected missing person is located by other means, a recovery is made, or those involved have reached their daily limitation.
Residents are being asked to avoid the area of Blue Anchor Park and the boat ramp at Pontoosuc Lake.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
