PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Pittsfield Police were called to several accidents that occurred on Memorial Day.
Officer David Hallas of the Pittsfield Police Department tells us that these accidents all occurred within a couple hours of each other.
Around 3:20 p.m., police and fire officials were called to the area of 100 Jason Street for a report of a single-car crash.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that the driver of a 2006 Toyota Rav4, later identified as 22-year-old Pittsfield resident Austin Benlien, was traveling down Jason Street when he struck a guardrail on the right side of the road, causing him to veer onto the opposite side of the road, and crashed into a telephone pole.
Benlien then proceeded to cross back into the road, only to crash through a wooded area and into a tree.
Thankfully, no one was injured.
Benlien was arrested and charged with OUI and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
As officials were on scene at Jason Street, police received a 911 call regarding an accident that occurred at the intersection of Holmes Road and Cummings Avenue.
Investigators determined that a 2013 Chevy Silverado pickup truck was traveling down Holmes Road, and had crossed the center line, striking a 2011 Toyota Rav4 head-on.
The driver of the Rav4, later identified as 56-year-old Pittsfield resident Mary-Jane Dunlop, was taken to Berkshire Medical with, what appear to be, life threatening injuries.
The driver of the Silverado, later identified as 34-year-old Pittsfield resident Thomas Lahert, was not injured.
Charges against Lahert are pending, and this accident remains under investigation by the Pittsfield Police Department.
Just before 6:00 p.m., fire and police officials were called to an accident that occurred on the 200 block of High Street.
When officials arrived on scene, they located a 2010 Suzuki that had hit a tree at the corner of High Street and Paisley Terrace.
Upon further investigation, officials had determined that the Suzuki, which was being driven by a 17-year-old, was traveling down High Street and had veered off the road and into the tree.
The driver was taken to Berkshire Medical Center for, what appear to be, minor injuries.
It is unclear if the 17-year-old was issued any citations.
All of these accidents remain under investigation by the Pittsfield Police Department's Traffic Bureau.
If you witnessed any of these accidents, you are asked to contact Pittsfield Police Officer David Hallas at 413-448-9700 and dial extension 560.
You can also send Pittsfield Police a tip by texting 'PITTIP' and your message to 847411.
