PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Police are looking for several suspects believed to be involved in a Sunday night shooting on Woodlawn Avenue in Pittsfield.
Officers responded to a house around 10:45 that evening and found a man and a dog who had been shot.
The man was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.
The dog did not survive.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Department.
