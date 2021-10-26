PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Pittsfield Police said Tuesday that a social media threat that gained traction among students in the city was not found to be credible.
Police said the message, which threatened violence, is consistent with a nationwide hoax and add that no specific threat was made towards a Pittsfield school.
Police added that they are still collecting information and patrol officers will be providing support out of an abundance of caution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.