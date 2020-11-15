PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- All Pittsfield students returning to remote learning will be offered a food service plan, according to a statement from the school system.
Along with ensuring all students in Pittsfield have access to healthy seating and appetizing meals, Pittsfield schools will transition to a daily meal pick-up option while the district pauses in-person learning.
Starting Monday through December 4, all students in the city returning to remote learning will be offered breakfast and lunch to take home via a grab-and-go bag.
"The school cafeteria is an important component of successfully educating children," the statement said. "In addition to providing healthy and nutritious meals, school foodservice departments also reinforce health and nutrition information taught in the classroom."
All children ages 18 and younger can participate in the free meal program. Breakfast and lunch will be packed together, and hot, ready-to-eat meals will be available, as well.
Parents can continue to pock up meals for their children, and new meal times will not conflict with remote learning lunch schedules. There will be additional meal sites made available for easier access, the statement said. Meal pick-ups also don't have to be at the school the child attends.
Here is a list of pick-up locations:
• Berkshire Peak Apartments (West Street) -- 11:00 -11:30
• Brattlebrook Apartments (April Lane) -- 11:00 -11:30
• Christopher Arms Apartments (John Street) -- 11:00 - 11:30
• Dower Square Housing Village (Wahconah Street) -- 11:00 -11:30
• Wilson Park Housing (Mohawk & Memorial Drive) -- 11:00 -11:30
• Allendale Elementary School (Connecticut Ave) -- 11:00-11:45
• Capeless Elementary School (Brooks Ave) -- 11:00-11:45
• Conte Community School (West Union Street) -- 11:00-11:45
• Egremont Elementary (Egremont Ave) -- 11:00-11:45
• Herberg Middle School (Pomeroy Ave) -- 11:00-11:45
• Morningside Community School (Burbank Street) -- 11:00-11:45
• Pittsfield High School (East Street, Longfellow) -- 11:00 - 11:45
• Reid Middle School (North Street) -- 11:00-11:45
• Stearns Elementary School (Lebanon Ave) -- 11:00-11:45
• Williams Elementary School (Bushey Rd) -- 11:00-11:45
For additional questions regarding foodservice offerings during the transition to in-person learning, email ppsnutrition@pittsfield.net or click here.
