PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Pittsfield Public Schools are suspending in-person learning due to the rising number of cases in the community.
Officials said those cases are directly related to large gatherings in the community and are not in the schools.
To help prevent the spread, all schools will begin remote learning starting Friday, November 13 and continue to Friday, December 4. It's anticipated that hybrid learning will begin on Monday, December 7.
