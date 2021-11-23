PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Pittsfield.
Mayor Linda Tyer told Western Mass News that there have been over 340 reported cases within the city over the past two weeks.
With Thanksgiving approaching, city health officials are urging everyone to be mindful of gathering with those outside the household and continue to follow COVID-19 protocols.
