PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Pittsfield Police Department is searching for a missing teen, 13-year-old Roos Bajanth.
She left her home on Columbus Avenue in Pittsfield on Saturday at approximately 8:30 p.m. and has since not returned home.
Mass. State Police's Director of Media Communications Dave Procopio told Western Mass News officials are currently investigating whether Roos may have been with an adult male she met online, and whose identity is unknown at this time.
Procopio confirmed that Roos might be in Schenectady, New York, earlier Sunday, but he also said whether she is still in that area remains part of the ongoing investigation.
Police describe her as being 5'5" and weighing 90 pounds, last seen wearing a brown coat, red shirt, and pajamas.
If you happen to know of Roos's whereabouts or have seen her recently, you can contact the Pittsfield Police Department at (413) 448-9700.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
