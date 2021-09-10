PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Pittsfield police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager in their city.
Take a close look at the photos. Do you recognize him?
Chase Tarjick is 16-years-old with brown eyes, and reddish-brown hair.
Police say he is 5'11"
Chase was last scene wearing a black jumpsuit with "smiley faces" on it.
If you have any information that could help police locate him, please reach out to the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.
