PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Massachusetts State Police have made two gun arrests following a traffic stop in Pittsfield Saturday morning.
According to State Police, Sergeant George Hamilton was on patrol in Pittsfield around 9:50 a.m. on Saturday, December 18 when he noticed a black BMW 535 sedan on Wahconah Street.
When he ran the registration plates on his cruiser’s mounted laptop, he found that the plates belonged to a 2008 Porsche.
Sergeant Hamilton conducted a stop once it was safe to do so. He made contact with BMW’s driver who was identified as 35-year-old Shamaun Drayton of Springfield.
State Police said that Drayton handed Sergeant Hamilton unrelated paperwork instead of a valid registration and driver’s license.
While pulled over, it was discovered that the BMW was unregistered and that Drayton’s Massachusetts license was suspended, making him subject to arrest.
Police removed Drayton from the vehicle and placed him in the rear of Sergeant Hamilton’s cruiser.
Sergeant Hamilton then returned to the BMW to speak with the passenger, 22-year-old Tabitha Stanton of Pittsfield.
When informed that the vehicle would be towed at Drayton’s request, Stanton picked a red bag off the floor and put it over her shoulder.
Police told us that Sergeant Hamilton conducted a pre-tow vehicle inventory, during which he found a 9MM Taurus TC111 handgun in the BMW’s glovebox with a 15 round magazine inserted and a round in the chamber.
Neither Stanton, nor Drayton possessed a license to carry a firearm, although Drayton has had multiple prior firearms charges, including an open firearms case pending in Hampden County Superior Court.
Sergeant Hamilton subsequently conducted a probable cause search of the red bag Stanton took off the floor of the BMW and found an additional magazine loaded with 12 rounds of 9mm ammunition along with her personal belongings.
Both Drayton and Stanton were placed under arrest and were arraigned at Pittsfield District Court.
Both were charged with possession of a large capacity feeding device and possession of ammunition without an FID card, the latter being a subsequent charge against Drayton.
Drayton received additional charges, including:
- Carrying a loaded firearm
- Possession of a large capacity feeding device
- 2nd offense – carrying a firearm
- Operation of a motor vehicle with suspended license
- Unregistered motor vehicle
- Attaching false registration plates
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.